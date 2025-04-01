11 arrested for galamsey activities in Western Region

The Ghana Police Service (GPS), through the Western Central Regional Police Command has announced its arrest of eleven suspected miners involved in galamsey in the Western Region.

In a statement on X, the GPS revealed that the eleven suspects were reportedly practising their illegal activities along the Bonsa river bank in the Western Region. The suspects, comprising seven (7) Ghanaians and four (4) Chinese, were arrested on 31st March 2025 through sustained intelligence-led operations against illegal mining activities.

It was reported that five of the suspects, Wei Qinwei, Yao Yongji, Nsoh Oto Agologo, Kwadwo George Sergio, Emmanuel Van Atta, were arrested at a site in Bonsa. The remaining 6 suspects, Nuang Shichuan, Huang Xinbao, Douglas Ayambilla, Elvis Aborta, Michael Tettey Komlorm and Ibrahim Dauda were arrested at Wassa Agona.

According to the police, the suspects are currently in custody as they await trial. Meanwhie, the service assured the public it would be working diligently to ensure that security is ensured as well as law and order nationwide.

We would like to assure the general public, especially communities within the Western Central Regional Police Command, that the Ghana Police Service remains committed to fighting crime and ensuring security law and order in the country.

Earlier in March, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno had declared a war on galamsey activities, labelling it a significant threat to national security and the environment.