The misinformation regarding so-called ban on Police Public relations unit - Richmond Asideu writes

As a responsible citizen of Ghana, I feel compelled to share my views on the recent discussions surrounding the Ghana Police Service’s administration, particularly regarding the so-called lifting of the ban on the Public Relations Unit (PRU) of the service. I take this opportunity to express my thoughts on this issue, acknowledging that every citizen has the right to voice their opinions on matters affecting our country. Furthermore, I stand by all the articles and opinions I share publicly and am fully prepared to bear any legal responsibility for them.

Firstly, I extend my congratulations to the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Tetteh Yohunu. I wish him and the entire police service the very best in their work. It is my hope that the current administration will continue the admirable work of his predecessor, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, who is widely regarded as one of the best IGPs in Ghana’s history, having left a lasting positive impact on the service.

One key issue that has been at the forefront of discussions is the restructuring of the Public Relations Unit (PRU) within the Ghana Police Service. Contrary to some reports suggesting that the PRU was banned, it was, in fact, undergoing restructuring during the tenure of Dr. Dampare. We can all agree that inconsistent communication often leads to confusion and creates barriers, especially when it comes to the vital relationship between the police service and the public. In this regard, the restructuring of the PRU was not just necessary, but timely.

Take, for example, the case of the Takoradi girls’ kidnapping. During this highly sensitive and tragic incident, there were conflicting statements issued by the Regional Police Command and the then-COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa. These discrepancies in communication led to misunderstandings, especially among the affected families, and further agitated the situation. It was only when the matter was escalated to the police headquarters that proper communication was facilitated, ultimately helping to restore some semblance of peace.

Similarly, there was the case of a woman in Nzema (Western Region), who falsely claimed to have been kidnapped and forced into labor, a report which stirred public unrest. In this instance, conflicting reports were issued by both the regional and district police, further complicating the matter. These inconsistencies once again strained the relationship between the police service and the public, leading to a breakdown in trust.

The point is clear: inconsistency in communication has led to confusion, mistrust, and unnecessary tensions between the media, the public, and the police. I recall an instance when a journalist reported information based on a verbal briefing from a police officer in a particular division, only for it later to be revealed that the information was not accurate. When questioned, the journalist stated that the information had been provided by the police PRO, but it ultimately turned out to be false. This incident, among others, highlights the need for improved accuracy and consistency in communication from the police service.

These examples illustrate the challenges that the police service faces in maintaining public trust. It is for these reasons that the decision to restructure the PRU and ensure more accurate and consistent communication was necessary. In order to restore public confidence, it is crucial that information coming from the police headquarters, as well as from regional and district police, is reliable and accurate.

If we truly want fairness and to put an end to media gimmicks, let's shift our focus to the Ghana Armed Forces. When have we ever heard regional or district PROs (Public Relations Officers) discussing security matters without guidance from the head office? The military is a force, not a service, yet we don't see the same happening with the Ghana Immigration Service. Have we ever heard regional or district offices issuing statements on immigration issues or permits? No. So, what’s the difference with the Police Service if the perception is that the PRO unit should be restructured?

There was a time when police sergeants and inspectors spoke on security matters, despite lacking the necessary information. That’s no longer the case, and this shift is meant to strengthen the police service. I recall during the 2024 National Elections, IGP Dr. Dampare set up a system to provide media houses with firsthand information, which significantly helped in accurate reporting.

If the new IGP, Mr. Yohunu, has recognized these challenges and is working to implement measures that will enhance the accuracy and reliability of police communications, such as organizing workshops for police officers to better report information to the public, then it is only right that we all support this initiative. The restructuring of the PRU is a step in the right direction, and we must stand behind it to ensure that the police service can fulfill its duty to the public with greater transparency, consistency, and trustworthiness.

As citizens, it is our duty to provide constructive feedback and support initiatives that contribute to strengthening the institutions that serve us. The Ghana Police Service, under Mr. Yohunu’s leadership, has the chance to build on the solid foundation laid by Dr. Dampare, who aimed to enhance communication, build trust, and serve the public with integrity. I encourage everyone to support the ongoing reforms initiated by Dr. Dampare and remain optimistic about a more effective and accountable police service in Ghana.

Richmond Asiedu-Ababio

0244157711