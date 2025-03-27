Fidelity Bank calls on media to drive financial literacy and prevent banking fraud

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Julian Opuni, has called on the media to play an active role in promoting financial literacy and tackling banking fraud. Speaking at a media engagement on Wednesday, March 2025, he emphasised that financial awareness is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration among key stakeholders, including the press.

"We invite all stakeholders, particularly you, the media, to partner with us in driving financial literacy and awareness. It is a problem that affects all Ghanaians, and we can make a difference if we work as a team," Opuni said.

He pointed out that financial fraud, misinformation, and a lack of financial education remain significant challenges, leading to losses for individuals and businesses alike. By working together, he believes the media and financial institutions can bridge knowledge gaps, ensuring that the public makes informed financial decisions.

"As a bank, we believe in creating shared value, ensuring that our business growth contributes to the well-being of our communities and the long-term sustainability of our environment. This year, we continue to do that. We look forward to a fruitful conversation and meaningful partnerships as we work together to build a stronger financial ecosystem in Ghana," he added.

Fidelity Bank’s Commitment to Gender Representation

During the engagement, Opuni also addressed Fidelity Bank's commitment to gender diversity within its workforce. He revealed that the bank launched a five-year gender plan last year after conducting an internal assessment on the representation of women at various levels of leadership.

"As the triangle narrows, we see less of the gender representation we aim for. This is something we have acknowledged, and it is not just within the bank but also among our customers," he noted.

According to Opuni, the assessment showed a trend commonly seen in many corporate structures—while there may be significant female representation at entry-level and middle management positions, the number of women decreases as one moves higher up the corporate ladder.

To address this, Fidelity Bank has set an ambitious goal of ensuring at least 40% female representation on its board. The bank is also reviewing its internal policies to create more opportunities for women in leadership and is developing gender-specific financial products to better serve its diverse customer base.

"We are not just focused on internal representation but also looking at how we can better serve women through our financial offerings. Are we putting together gender-specific products? That was one of the questions raised about lending to women versus men and related matters," he stated.

Building a Sustainable Future

Opuni reassured that Fidelity Bank is taking a structured and intentional approach towards these initiatives, rather than merely reacting to industry trends. He stressed that long-term sustainability in the banking sector requires proactive planning, meaningful reforms, and strong partnerships with key players, including the media.

"As a financial institution, we see ourselves as enablers of economic progress. Our goal is to ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of gender or social status, has access to financial resources and knowledge that will empower them to thrive," he concluded.