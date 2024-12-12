Fidelity Bank honours outstanding agents as part of its 10-year financial inclusion celebration

Fidelity Bank, Ghana's largest privately-owned indigenous bank, recently hosted a dinner and awards ceremony to recognize the exceptional contributions of its agency banking network.

The event, held at Wesley Towers in Accra, served as the culmination of regional award ceremonies in Tamale, Kumasi, and Takoradi, celebrating the agents’ pivotal role in expanding Agency Banking, a cornerstone of Fidelity Bank’s mission to provide banking services to the unbanked and underbanked.

Starting with just 24 agents in 2014, the first of its kind in Ghana, the network has grown exponentially, expanding to over 9,000 agents across every corner of the country. In October alone, the bank saw over GHS 2 billion in deposits through its agent network and transactions valued at over GHS 20 billion since the start of 2024.

In terms of transaction counts, the agents have also contributed over 2 million during the same period. This remarkable growth affirms Fidelity Bank’s position as the market leader in Agency Banking.

In his opening remarks, Kwabena Boateng, Deputy Managing Director for Wholesale Banking, reflected on the remarkable strides made in financial inclusion over the past decade. “In the past, millions of Ghanaians were excluded from financial services.

Today, thanks to the remarkable dedication of our agents, we have brought banking into homes, workplaces, and communities,” Mr. Boateng stated. He praised the agents for their commitment to bridging the financial gap, especially in remote and underserved areas, helping Ghanaians access vital banking services with ease.

Mr. Godfred Attafuah, Director of Channels and Sales, also praised the success of Agency Banking, highlighting its positive impact on employment and income generation. He noted that many agents now benefit from commission-based earnings, providing jobs to countless individuals across the country.

He further assured agents that Fidelity Bank remains committed to prioritizing their needs and fostering stronger collaborations for the future.The evening’s highlight was the presentation of awards to exceptional agents who have driven Agency Banking’s success. Categories included Best Attendant, Best Territory Agents, Outstanding Long-Service Agent, and the coveted National Award.

At the national level, Brillin Top Enterprise from Nkawkaw, Eastern Region, was the Overall Best Agent for 2024. Notably, Brillin Top Enterprise defended the title they won the previous year, showcasing continued excellence in service delivery. S-Duah Enterprise from Kumasi, who had clinched the award three consecutive times between 2019 and 2022, secured second place, while Khofhay Ventures from Berekum earned the third-place spot in this highly competitive category.

Dr. David Okyere, Head of Agency Banking at Fidelity Bank, highlighted the bank’s innovative initiatives designed to enhance both agent and customer experiences. “We are introducing groundbreaking programs, such as the Cash Advance program for agents, optimized collections processes, alternative withdrawal service channels at agent points, and an upgraded Smart Account opening system,” Dr. Okyere announced. He emphasized the bank’s commitment to continuously improving its services to ensure the success of its agents and the satisfaction of its customers.

The evening underscored Fidelity Bank’s commitment to not only increasing access to banking services but also to recognizing and celebrating the tireless efforts of the agents who have made this vision a reality.