How Gifty Oware-Mensah allegedly stole GH₵30 million NSS money by creating fake companies

A top Ghana Football Association official has been accused of masterminding a massive fraud worth over GH₵30 million using fake identities and a phoney company.

Gifty Oware-Mensah, who sits on the GFA's Executive Council and previously worked as Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), allegedly pulled off an elaborate con targeting the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

Attorney General Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine dropped the bombshell allegations during a press conference on Friday, June 13, 2025. He revealed how Oware-Mensah supposedly cooked up a detailed plan to swindle millions from ADB using National Service allowances as security.

The Attorney General shared this mind-blowing detail with reporters:

Gifty Oware-Mensah created and executed a meticulously detailed plan using National Service allowances as security to obtain a loan of GH¢30,698,218 from the ADB.

The scheme gets even more shocking. Oware-Mensah allegedly stole other people's personal details to set up a fake business without them knowing anything about it. Dr Ayine explained:

She achieved this by using other people's information to register a company called Blocks of Life Consult without their knowledge.

Gifty Oware-Mensah recruits husband into scheme

To make the fake company look real, she apparently got her own husband involved in the scam. The AG said:

She presented Blocks of Life Consult through a middleman and used her husband to act as one of the representatives of the said company.

The con didn't stop there. Oware-Mensah then pitched the fake company to ADB as a legitimate business that could help National Service workers, Dr Ayine further revealed.

She told ADB that the company specialises in supplying home appliances to NSS personnel and proposed that ADB finance the company to enable it to supply these items on a higher purchase basis to the service personnel.

This latest scandal comes as investigators dig deeper into massive fraud at the National Service Scheme during Oware-Mensah's time there.

She was already arrested and questioned by intelligence officers earlier this year before being released on bail.

The fraud centers around a huge payroll scam that's been bleeding the country dry. In 2024, NSS claimed to be paying 180,030 people, but when officials actually counted heads, they found only 98,145 real workers.