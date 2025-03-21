Addison was spying on BoG cash, meetings with a secret system – Nii Kpakpo alleges

Private legal practitioner and member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, has alleged that former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, was secretly monitoring the bank’s meetings and vault operations.

The allegation follows a raid on the former governor’s residence by operatives from the National Security Secretariat.

The operation has sparked mixed public reactions, with notable figures such as Franklin Cudjoe, Mussa Dankwa, and the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, questioning the manner in which it was conducted.

However, in a Facebook post on Friday, 21st March, Lawyer Addo claimed that Dr Addison had installed a backdoor surveillance system to monitor the central bank’s meetings and cash movements remotely.

He wrote:

Dr Addison installed a backdoor system that ultimately monitors everything that happens at the Bank of Ghana. In fact, from the comfort of his home, he monitors management meetings, staff movements, vault and cash movements, etc., and there is a need to stop him.

In effect, he is at home calling the shots. Based on what he sees on his monitoring devices, he contacts staff members for details.

He further alleged:

In addition to some other activities he is accused of being involved in, including cash movements at his house upon tip-offs, National Security decided to remove the CCTV cameras and other high-tech monitoring devices he had installed in his home.

Meanwhile, the former Governor of the BoG is yet to issue a formal response to these allegations.

Background

Reports indicate that the raid took place in the early hours of Wednesday, 19th March, at Dr Addison’s residence in Roman Ridge while he was at home.

Approximately 20 armed soldiers arrived in three separate vehicles and forcefully entered the premises.

Upon gaining access, the operatives reportedly disabled the property’s CCTV system before demanding that Dr Addison lead them to any hidden vaults within the house.

However, the former Governor firmly denied the existence of any such vaults or concealed cash. Despite his denial, the operatives conducted a thorough search, allegedly leaving the property in disarray.