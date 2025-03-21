7 Akufo-Addo appointees under investigation for alleged corruption

President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to tackle corruption during his administration and protect the public purse.

With his proposed Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), the government has earnestly commenced processes to hold officials of the previous administration accountable for alleged financial misappropriation.

The latest incident involves the arrest of Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director-General of the National Signal Bureau (NSB), by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). His arrest took place on the evening of Thursday, 19th March 2025, at Kotoka International Airport.

Preliminary reports suggest that the former security chief is being investigated for a range of financial offences, including money laundering, fraud, misappropriation of public funds, and causing financial loss to the state.

As investigations unfold, here are seven top officials from former President Akufo-Addo’s administration who are under investigation for various corruption-related activities:

1. Ken Ofori-Atta – (National Cathedral, Four Others)

On Wednesday, 12th February 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng declared Mr Ofori-Atta wanted for corruption and related offences linked to five questionable deals under the previous administration.

Mr Ofori-Atta is accused of causing financial loss to the state in five high-profile cases, including the controversial National Cathedral project, the ambulance spare parts deal, the GRA-SML contract, and the termination of a distribution loss reduction and network improvement project contract between ECG and Beijing Technology.

2. Dr Ernest Addison – Undisclosed

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, is under investigation for alleged financial misappropriation.

While the exact nature of the case remains undisclosed, his private residence at Roman Ridge was raided by National Security operatives on Wednesday, 19th March.

3. Joe Ghartey – Sky Train Scandal

On Monday, 24th February, former Minister for Railways Development Joe Ghartey was invited by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB).

According to multiple reports, the former minister was summoned in connection with the payment of $2 million for the controversial Sky Train Project, which fell under his jurisdiction during his tenure from 2017 to 2021.

4. Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi – GIIF

Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, former Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority Board and former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), is currently under investigation by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for financial matters related to his tenure at GIIF.

Reports suggest the investigation centres on his alleged authorisation of the release of $2 million to Africa Investor Holdings, the company behind the project.

5. Kwaku Ohene Gyan – NSS Scandal

Former NSS Deputy Director Kwaku Ohene Gyan is under investigation for the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost name scandal.

He was taken into custody by NIB personnel on Saturday, 22nd February, as part of an ongoing investigation. He was released on Monday, 24th February, but remains a key person of interest in the case.

6. Gifty Oware-Mensah – NSS Scandal

Former Deputy Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Gifty Oware-Mensah, is a key figure in investigations into the ongoing NSS ghost names scandal.

On Friday, 7th March, she was invited by the NIB for an initial interrogation and is expected to be recalled in the coming days for further questioning.

Dr Mustapha Hamid – UPPF Embezzlement

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has launched an investigation into suspected corruption and related offences involving former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Hamid, and three others.

The other individuals under investigation have been identified as Jacob Amuah, Coordinator of the fund, along with NPA staff members Freda Tandoh and Wendy Ashong Newman.