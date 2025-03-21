EOCO arrests former NSB Director General on arrival at Kotoka Airport over alleged financial crimes

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has taken Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director General of the National Signal Bureau (NSB) under the National Security Council, into custody. His arrest occurred on the evening of Thursday, 19th March 2025, at Kotoka International Airport.

READ ALSO: EOCO on manhunt for 6 individuals involved in financial crimes

According to sources at the airport, the operation was personally supervised by EOCO’s Acting Deputy Executive Director, Raymond Archer, who was present for several hours before the arrest. While EOCO has yet to issue an official statement, reports suggest that Adu-Boahene was apprehended upon arrival on a British Airways flight from Heathrow, London, under an active arrest warrant.

Preliminary information indicates that the former security chief is being investigated for a range of financial offences, including:

Money laundering

Misappropriation of public funds

Causing financial loss to the state

Adu-Boahene’s arrest is expected to have significant implications for Ghana’s intelligence and security landscape, given the NSB’s role as one of the country’s most powerful national security agencies.

This high-profile detention is being seen as a major step in President John Mahama’s “Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL) initiative, a nationwide anti-corruption campaign aimed at reclaiming state assets lost to financial mismanagement and corruption.