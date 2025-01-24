President Mahama sacks COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as EOCO boss

President John Dramani Mahama has terminated the appointment of Commissioner of Police (COP) Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). This decision forms part of President Mahama’s restructuring of public institutions under his administration.

Reports suggest that Madam Addo-Danquah is set to be reassigned to a new position within the Ghana Police Service. She was appointed as the head of EOCO on 5th January 2022, under former President Akufo-Addo’s administration, replacing Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo.

COP Addo-Danquah, a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Forensic Accountant, previously served as the Director-General of the Police Professional and Standards Bureau. She holds a Master of Business Administration (Finance Option) degree from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

Additionally, she served as the Director of the Commercial Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for over three years, as well as the Director of CID Training for three years.

Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah joined the Ghana Police Service on 27th July 1990 and has risen through the ranks due to her hard work and dedication to achieving academic excellence.

As she leaves her role at EOCO, her deputy is expected to oversee the agency’s operations until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Destruction of Bust