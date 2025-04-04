Prostitute breaks down in tears as court slaps her with 5-year jail term (video)

A 22-year-old woman, Nicky Isabella, described as an alleged prostitute, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour for her involvement in child trafficking.

According to a report by GHOne TV, the Achimota Circuit Court convicted Isabella on two counts of human trafficking and one count of conspiracy.

Following the court proceedings, a video captured Isabella in tears, crying out that she was innocent and “also a victim.”

The Trial

As detailed by Asaase Online, the court heard that Isabella worked alongside an accomplice known only as Nelly, who is currently at large.

In May 2024, the pair lured two young women—Grace Ebeagbor (23) and Kikelomo John (22)—from Nigeria to Ghana under the false promise of jobs at a supermarket in Ability Square, Adjiringanor, Accra.

Upon their arrival, the victims were coerced into prostitution, with Isabella seizing their earnings.

In a particularly disturbing detail, the court was told that Isabella forced the women to swear an oath on the Bible and cut pieces of their hair, threatening to use them for spiritual manipulation if they attempted to escape.

Isabella pleaded not guilty, but the prosecution—led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Babayi—presented compelling evidence, including testimonies from three witnesses. ASP Babayi urged the court to impose a harsh sentence to serve as a deterrent to others.

Ongoing Investigations

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is still pursuing Nelly. The two victims have since been rescued and are currently receiving care and support.