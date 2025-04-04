‘Who do you think you are?’ – Dafeamekpor and Fordjour clash on live TV (Watch)

Members of Parliament for South Dayi and Assin South, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor and John Ntim Fordjour, were involved in a heated clash on live television over the controversy surrounding two suspicious flights in the country.

The incident occurred during the live telecast of the 'Good Morning Ghana' show on Metro TV Ghana on Friday, 4th April 2025.

The exchange began during Mr Dafeamekpor’s response to Mr Ntim Fordjour’s allegations regarding two suspicious flights – AirMed flight N823AM and Cavok Air’s Antonov An-12B – which were suspected of carrying drugs and undisclosed sums of cash.

The flights, which landed in Ghana from Gran Canaria, Spain, remained in the country for five days.

During his submission, Mr Dafeamekpor dismissed the claims as baseless, accusing them of being aimed at scandalising the government. He urged his colleague MP to cooperate with the security agencies as directed by the President.

He further stated that Mr Fordjour would have to apologise for his claims if he failed to provide the necessary evidence:

The evidence that you have, for which you organised a press conference, should be given to the investigative bodies for further investigation. If you have no basis for making these spurious allegations against the government, the ethics of the profession as MPs is that you apologise, as is known in the church.

After this, the South Dayi MP attempted to admonish Mr Fordjour with a Bible quotation; however, this was strongly opposed by the Assin South MP, who took great exception and described it as derogatory.

This quickly escalated into a heated exchange of words, prompting a swift intervention from the show’s host.