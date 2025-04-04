‘Ablakwa is a hypocrite and a big liar’ – NPP’s Ellen Daaku fires (video)

A member of the communications team of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Daaku, has heavily criticised the Minister for Foreign Affairs and MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, describing him as a “hypocrite and a liar.”

Her criticism follows the decision of the Vice President, Her Excellency Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, to seek further medical treatment abroad after a sudden illness.

According to Daaku, the situation highlights the double standards of Mr Ablakwa and the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly in light of their previous criticism of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for seeking medical care in the UK in 2018.

Speaking on Movement TV on Thursday, 3rd April, she stated:

It will be recalled that Okudzeto Ablakwa held a press conference to question why Dr Bawumia was sent abroad for medical care. Now that it is Grandma (Prof. Opoku-Agyemang), you’ve managed to make arrangements for her to receive treatment overseas. That is absolute hypocrisy.

She added:

We were in this country when Felix Kwakye Ofosu accused Nana Akufo-Addo of acute kidney failure, yet he is still strong at 80 years old. Both of them are liars.

In the interview, Ellen Daaku further called on the Office of the President to provide an update on the health status of the Vice President and wished her a speedy recovery.

According to a statement signed by Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Minister for Government Communications, the Vice President fell ill shortly after work on Friday, 28th March 2025, and was subsequently admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Saturday.