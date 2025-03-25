GNFS to ‘punish’ ADOI Alex Nartey over clash with Ashanti regional minister

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced that ADOI Alex King Nartey, a member of its public relations team, will face disciplinary action following his altercation with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

In response, ADOI Nartey, during a series of media interviews, criticised the minister’s comments and defended the fire service, arguing that the challenges firefighters face cannot be resolved through public outbursts.

In a statement dated 24th March and signed by Acting Chief Fire Officer Daniella M. Ntow-Sapong, the GNFS apologised for the incident, describing Mr Nartey’s remarks as “uncomplimentary.”

The statement read:

On behalf of myself and the entire Ghana National Fire Service, we unreservedly extend our profound and sincerest regret for any unfortunate comment made against your good self and your reputable office as the Regional Minister and Chair of REGSEC (Ashanti Region).

We appreciate your contributions, sacrifices, and untiring efforts that aided the operational response and management of this unfortunate fire incident.

The GNFS also assured that disciplinary action would be taken:

This affirms my earlier discussion with you on this subject, and be assured that appropriate disciplinary measures shall be taken against the officer to prevent a recurrence of this unfortunate incident.