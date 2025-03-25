Adu-Boahene to sue A-G for defamation - Lawyers hint amid $5.2m looting scandal

Zoe, Akyea & Co., the legal representatives of embattled former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng, have indicated plans to sue the Office of the Attorney-General (A-G) for defamation.

This follows a press conference by the Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, in which he publicly disclosed details of alleged financial misappropriation involving Mr Adu-Boahene during his tenure at the NSB since 2018.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 24th March, Dr Ayine revealed that Mr Adu-Boahene had amassed over GH₵39 million from the purchase of a $7 million cyber defence system software from the Israeli company ISC Holdings Limited in 2020.

The A-G further disclosed that investigations led by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had linked Mr Adu-Boahene to multiple luxury properties in Accra’s upscale Mayfair Estates, worth millions of cedis.

However, in a statement signed by Samuel Atta Akyea, Mr Adu-Boahene’s lawyers accused the A-G of sidestepping due process and violating the rights of their clients.

The lawyers further accused the A-G of unprofessional conduct, asserting that he had subjected their client to public opinion and propaganda instead of following due legal procedures.

Zoe, Akyea & Co. stated:

The Learned Attorney-General has been a distinguished lecturer of law, and we cannot fathom why he would use the power of the press rather than his advocacy at the Bar to feed the general public with prejudicial and skewed information, which he unprofessionally called evidence, to poison our clients against the general public and, by extension, the entire world.

Responding to allegations of acquiring luxury properties with proceeds from corruption, Mr Adu-Boahene’s lawyers argued that neither he nor his wife could be labelled as common criminals and expressed shock at the A-G’s statements.

Accusing Dr Ayine of undermining the rule of law, the lawyers hinted at plans to pursue a defamation case against the A-G.

We do not believe that a change of government through constitutional means should degenerate into a reset version of the rule of law, where the press is fed a pathetic, one-sided, and untested position by the leader of the Bar. This unmitigated prejudice, with defamatory consequences, will be prosecuted in the appropriate forum.