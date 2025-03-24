Full list of expensive properties owned by former NSB director since 2018

The Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has disclosed a list of properties owned by the embattled former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu Boahene, and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng.

This revelation comes amid ongoing investigations into alleged financial misappropriation involving the couple, who have been detained awaiting prosecution.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, 29th March, Dr Ayine stated that Mr Boahene, during his tenure, amassed over GH₵39 million from the purchase of a $7 million cyber defence system software from an Israeli company, ISC Holdings Limited, in 2020.

Dr Ayine stated:

A review of the transactions on the private BNC account reveals that after the payment of GH₵9,537,520, Mr Adu Boahene and his wife began using the remaining funds for personal expenses, making transfers to local third parties, personal investments, and unidentified recipients.

In essence, the difference between GH₵49 million, which Mr Adu Boahene transferred from the national BNC’s bank account to his private BNC, and GH₵9.5 million, which he actually paid to ISC Holdings for the software, ended up with him and his wife.

The Attorney-General further issued a stern warning to employees of Mr Adu Boahene’s company and the banks involved, instructing them not to approve any withdrawals or diversions of funds from accounts linked to the former NSB director and his wife.

EOCO’s Findings: Boahene’s Luxury Property Acquisitions

Investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have linked Mr Boahene to multiple luxury properties in Accra’s upscale Mayfair Estates, including:

No. 2 Stream Park Drive – Valued at $1 million (GH₵15 million)

No. 6 Edith Avenue – Purchased with an initial cash deposit of $500,000, as part of a deal involving five houses

No. 7 Edith Avenue – Acquired for $200,000