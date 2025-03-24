Pulse logo
Free SHS review: ‘You were silent under Akufo-Addo’ – Dormaahene jabs Otumfuo

24 March 2025 at 11:53
Dormaahene, Osagyefo Dr Agyemang Badu and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Dormaahene, Osagyefo Dr Agyemang Badu, has criticised Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over his recent remarks calling for a review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to him, Otumfuo remained silent on critical issues during the administration of former President Akufo-Addo but has now suddenly found his voice.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Minister of Education on Friday, 14th March, the Asantehene acknowledged the challenges affecting the policy, including food shortages, inadequate accommodation, and inconsistent academic calendars, all of which continue to hinder its effectiveness.

He questioned the feasibility of continuing the initiative without addressing these challenges and called for a review or even an outright cancellation of the programme.

However, responding at a press conference, Dormaahene criticised the call, arguing that Ghanaians are willing to pay a tax to sustain the policy if necessary.

At a certain point, all the issues that should have been addressed under the previous government were left unspoken. But now, suddenly, they are being brought up.

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II

Take Free SHS, for instance—he was calling for a review or even its cancellation. We will not cancel it. Even if the government lacks funds, we will find a way, even if it means paying a tax to sustain Free SHS.

His comments come after the government announced an allocation of GH₵3.5 billion to the Free SHS programme to help address its challenges.

Presenting the 2025 Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, 11th March, the Minister of Education stated that the John Mahama-led administration has taken steps to secure funding for the policy by uncapping the GETFund.

Meanwhile, other key stakeholders in the education sector, including teacher unions and civil society organisations, have also called for a review of the policy.

News

