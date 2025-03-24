Pres. Mahama sacks Brig. Gen. Ayorrogo, appoints new commissioner of the customs

President John Dramani Mahama has dismissed Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo from his position as Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He was appointed to the role on 9 April 2024 by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Brigadier General Ayorrogo will be succeeded by Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan, who was recently appointed by the President as the Acting Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces before being reassigned to this role.

The decision was confirmed in a statement dated Sunday, 23 March, signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

Until his appointment, Brigadier General Annan served as the Presidential Security Coordinator.

The statement noted:

Brigadier General Annan is a well-respected, dedicated, principled, and patriotic commissioned officer of the Ghana Army. He is expected to reform the Customs Division and support the Ghana Revenue Authority in achieving its targets as we work towards fixing the economy.

It added:

The President thanks the outgoing Commissioner, Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo, for his service to the Customs Division and to Ghana.

The latest development comes amid an ongoing reshuffle of security agency heads by the Mahama administration.

Recent Appointments

Ghana Prisons Service: DDGP 3 Patience Baffoe-Bonnie replaces Isaac Kofi Egyir as Director-General.

Ghana National Fire Service: DCFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong takes over from Julius A. Kuunuor as Chief Fire Officer.

Ghana Immigration Service: DCI Samuel Basentale succeeds Kwame Asuah Takyi as Comptroller-General.

Similarly, the following individuals have been appointed as Acting Service Chiefs for the Ghana Armed Forces, pending consultation with the Council of State: