President Mahama dismisses CDS General Oppong-Peprah, other military chiefs

President John Dramani Mahama has dismissed the Chief of Defence Staff, General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, along with other senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces.

General Oppong-Peprah was appointed to the role in January 2024 following the retirement of Vice Admiral Seth Amoama.

However, after just 15 months in office, he is set to be replaced by Brigadier General William Agyapong, who has been appointed by the President as the new Chief of Defence Staff.

The decision, along with a major reshuffle in the Ghana Armed Forces, was announced in a statement dated 17 March and signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The statement noted that the outgoing service chiefs had met with the President, who expressed his gratitude for their service:

The President this afternoon met with the outgoing Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, at the Flagstaff House.

Mr Mahama thanked them for their dedicated service to the nation and assured them of his willingness to rely on their extensive experience and expertise to reset Ghana.

Full List of New Appointments

The following individuals have been appointed as Acting Service Chiefs for the Ghana Armed Forces, pending consultation with the Council of State: