13-year-old girl allegedly defiled by 20 men in Madina

A 13-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted by over 20 men, including teenagers, in Madina, Greater Accra Region.

According to reports, the gang assault, which began in February 2025, has left the victim, a pupil at Madina No. 3 School, pregnant and emotionally distressed.

The case has been taken up by human rights organisations, namely Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) and the Justice Revived Foundation (JRF), which are demanding action.

A statement from HRRG, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, stated that the girl has bravely shared her story, revealing that the main suspect, 45-year-old mason Clement Kwame, lured her with false promises before subjecting her to horrific acts.

The statement disclosed that Kwame, who resides near the victim’s home, is accused of coordinating the attack with several accomplices, some of whom are believed to be friends who participated in multiple assaults.

It further noted that the victim was threatened to remain silent, which severely hindered her ability to seek help.

The case is now with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Madina, the statement confirms:

Authorities have made some arrests, but HRRG and JRF are concerned that key suspects, including Kwame, remain at large.

The organisations are urging authorities to expedite investigations, treat the victim with compassion, arrest Clement Kwame and all other suspects, prosecute all offenders to the fullest extent of the law, and provide the victim with comprehensive medical, psychological, and social support for her trauma and ongoing pregnancy.

Representatives of HRRG and JRF have vowed to ensure justice for the victim, emphasising: “every child has the right to safety, and perpetrators must be held accountable.”

This case underscores the urgent need for stronger protections for children against sexual violence in Ghana.

HRRG and JRF urge stakeholders, government, civil society, and the public, to intensify efforts, enforce existing laws, and foster an environment where children can grow up without fear.

