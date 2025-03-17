Tidal Waves: Why Keta and other coastal communities face extreme danger

Several homes have been rendered uninhabitable, leaving residents homeless, exposed to harsh weather conditions, and at the mercy of mosquitoes.

The latest victims include residents of Salakope, Agavedzi, and other coastal communities in the Ketu South Municipality. The disaster has caused severe devastation, destroying over 51 houses and displacing more than 300 individuals. Fortunately, no lives have been lost.

While the government has allocated GH₵200 million to support victims, tidal waves remain an ongoing threat with no immediate end in sight.

This article examines the phenomenon of tidal waves, their effects, and urgent measures needed to address the crisis.

A Growing Threat to Ghana’s Coastal Communities

For many Ghanaians living along the coast, the sea is both a blessing and a curse. While it provides livelihoods through fishing and tourism, it also poses a growing danger as tidal waves and coastal erosion intensify.

Communities like Keta, Anloga, Ada, and Axim face an existential threat, with homes being swallowed by the sea and livelihoods disrupted.

What’s Causing the Rising Tidal Waves?

Tidal waves in Ghana’s coastal areas are becoming more frequent and destructive due to:

Climate Change & Rising Sea Levels – Global warming is causing ocean levels to rise, leading to higher tides and stronger waves.

Coastal Erosion – Natural processes, combined with human activities such as sand mining, weaken the shoreline, making it easier for waves to wash away land.

Poor Coastal Management – The lack of proper infrastructure, such as sea defence walls, leaves many communities vulnerable.

The Devastating Impact on Coastal Communities

For those who live along Ghana’s 550km coastline, the effects of tidal waves are real and immediate:

Homes Destroyed: Many families in Keta and Ada have watched helplessly as their houses crumbled into the sea. Some have been forced to relocate inland, leaving behind ancestral lands.

Livelihoods at Risk: Fishermen struggle as rising tides damage boats, flood fishing villages, and deplete fish stocks. Salt farmers and traders also suffer losses due to encroaching seawater.

Schools and Hospitals Affected: In some communities, schools and health centres have been damaged, disrupting education and access to healthcare.

What Can Be Done?

Addressing the tidal wave crisis requires urgent action:

Completion of Sea Defence Projects – Government projects such as the Keta Sea Defence Wall need to be expanded to protect more areas.

Community Relocation Plans – High-risk communities should be supported with planned relocation to safer zones.

Stronger Policies on Coastal Conservation – Banning sand mining and enforcing environmental laws can slow erosion.

Climate Action at the National Level – Ghana must strengthen its climate policies to reduce the long-term effects of global warming.

A Call to Action

Ghana’s coastal communities cannot afford to wait any longer. Tidal waves are not just a seasonal occurrence—they are becoming a permanent and worsening crisis.

If urgent steps are not taken, entire communities could be lost to the sea.