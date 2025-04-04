NDC’s Fiifi Kwetey’s wife appointed acting MD of CBG, triggers public debate

A section of the Ghanaian public has raised concerns over the nomination of Dr Naomi Wolali Kwetey as the Acting Managing Director of the Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG).

Dr Naomi Kwetey, reportedly the wife of NDC General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, was nominated for the role by President John Dramani Mahama in a letter dated 26th March 2025.

The letter was signed by the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and addressed to the Board Chairman of CBG.

According to critics, the appointment reflects what is popularly referred to as a ‘family and friends’ government, alleging nepotism and favouritism under the current administration.

Some individuals have taken to social media to express their concerns:

Pres Mahama appoints Fiifi Kwetey's wife Dr. Naomi Wolali Kwetey as managing director of Consolidated Banks Ghana (CBG). Thought they said family and friends’ government was the definition of corruption.

They were just angry because it wasn't them doing the family and friends thing. Now, they have the power to appoint their families and friends to positions of power. The latest appointment is the wife of Fiifi Kwetey.

If Nana's governance was family and friends as @JDMahama and @fifi_kwetey said what about theirs. Appointing Naomi Wolali Kwetey as MD for Consolidated Bank of Ghana. Hypocrites.

Profile of Dr Naomi Wolali Kwetey

Dr Naomi Wolali Kwetey is a seasoned banking and finance professional with over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Her expertise spans key areas such as corporate relationship management, treasury operations, credit administration, branch banking, marketing, and operational risk management.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Ghana, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Banking and Finance from Birmingham Business School in the United Kingdom, and a Doctorate in Business Administration and Management from Nobel International Business School (NiBS).