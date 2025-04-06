'Don’t let anyone lie to you' - Felix Kwakye debunks drug trafficking allegations

Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has debunked allegations of drug trafficking and money laundering involving two aircraft that recently landed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

His response comes after the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, insisted the planes were linked to illicit cargo, including drugs and cash.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 6, Kwakye Ofosu clarified that one of the aircraft, operated by Air Med, landed at KIA due to technical issues involving damaged tyres on its landing gear.

These pictures show engineers fixing damaged tyres on the landing gear of the Air Med Aircraft at the Kotoka International Airport. The damaged parts and engineers were brought in by a different aircraft, reason why it stayed here for three days. Don’t let anyone lie to you.

He further addressed concerns about a second flight operated by Cavok, explaining that security officials thoroughly inspected the cargo upon arrival.

This is actual footage of the inspection of the Cavok flight by security officials at the Kotoka International Airport on arrival which shows it carried a cargo of oil drills and oil in jerrycans. Don’t let anyone lie to you and shift the goal post when pressed for evidence.

The government spokesperson called on the public to disregard what he described as misinformation, assuring that airport operations remain transparent and under strict security protocols.