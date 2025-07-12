No BBL here - Wendy Shay shuts down surgery rumours, declares body 100% natural

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has strongly dismissed widespread rumours that she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), insisting her curves are “100% natural”.

In a bold and candid post on X (formerly Twitter), the “Too Late” hitmaker addressed body shamers and critics who continue to speculate about her body transformation, urging them to stop questioning the natural beauty of African women.

The award-winning singer’s remarks come in the wake of growing online chatter suggesting she had undergone cosmetic enhancement.

Wendy clarified that her figure has simply evolved as she gained weight in the “right places”, stressing that African women have always been naturally curvy—long before BBL procedures became popular on the continent.

Wendy questioned why society is so quick to label every curvy African woman as having had surgery, arguing that such assumptions ignore Africa’s rich heritage of natural beauty.

So y’all want to tell me before BBL Africans didn’t have a natural shape like mine? What’s with this BBL tag… Is it because I have gained at the right places? You all should get a life and stop being naive.

What you are seeing is 100% natural, and it is not my fault you all didn’t realise it earlier because of the bullying when I stepped into the game.

I’ve got it since! Clearly, humans will always have something to say. It’s either your booty is too big, too small, or too fake. Mind your business! Africa, Wake Up!

Wendy also reflected on the early years of her music career, sharing how body-shaming and bullying may have caused some to overlook her natural figure at the time.

READ MORE: Top 15 strongest currencies in Africa in 2025

Now that she’s more confident in her skin and appearance, critics have become louder—quick to cast doubt on her authenticity.

The post has since ignited widespread conversation across social media platforms.