Mahama is not chasing Akufo-Addo's travel bills – Felix Kwakye

Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has debunked claims that President Mahama ordered an investigation into former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's travels.

Earlier, reports suggested that President Mahama had instructed the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to investigate the official travels undertaken by Nana Akufo-Addo during his presidency.

In a simple statement on X, the minister clarified that such reports were false.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Presidency has not given any order to the NIB to look into President Akufo-Addo's travels.

Initially reported by Asaase Radio, it was alleged that the move to investigate the former President's travels was part of a broader effort to uphold accountability in the management of state funds.

Meanwhile, throughout Akufo-Addo’s tenure, opposition parties and civil society organisations frequently raised concerns over the substantial costs associated with his international trips.

In 2021, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the former President spent millions of cedis on luxurious chartered flights instead of utilising the state-owned presidential jet.

These claims fuelled demands for greater transparency regarding government expenditure on official travel.