‘No more delays’ – President Mahama demands action on Ahmed Suale’s killing

President John Dramani Mahama has called for a prompt and exhaustive interrogation of the suspect linked to the murder of Tiger Eye PI journalist Ahmed Suale.

Speaking during a courtesy visit from the President of the Ghana Bar Association, Efua Ghartey, on 26 March 2025, President Mahama underscored the urgency of the case and stressed the need for a thorough investigation.

The arrest of Daniel Owusu Koranteng, a former associate of the late journalist, marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice. Koranteng has been formally charged with murder in connection with Suale’s killing.

President Mahama emphasised that a detailed interrogation of the suspect could provide crucial leads, potentially resulting in further arrests and bringing much-needed closure to the case.

“There are numerous cases of killings that remain unresolved. I have called on the police and investigative bodies to take a more proactive approach in addressing such cases, including that of Ahmed Suale.

While reaffirming his government’s commitment to human rights and due process, he also urged law enforcement agencies to accelerate the prosecution of those responsible for the murder of former Member of Parliament JB Danquah.

“The arrest of a suspect is a step forward, and we hope that his interrogation will lead to more arrests. Cases like that of JB Danquah must also be prioritised, with expedited investigations and prosecutions,” he stated.