Husband forgets wife at fuel station, calls police for help after driving 300km

French emergency services were thrown into a bit of a rom-com gone wrong earlier this month, when a 62-year-old man made a frantic—and rather puzzling—call: he had accidentally left his wife behind at a motorway petrol station and had no idea where.

Yes, really.

The unusual incident unfolded on 5th July as a family from Paris embarked on their holiday journey to Morocco. During one of their early morning stops, around 4:30 a.m., the husband — whose identity remains undisclosed — drove away from a service station, unknowingly leaving his wife behind.

His startling realisation came approximately 300 kilometres (186 miles) later, prompting his desperate call for assistance. The Gendarmerie in France’s Lardes region recounted receiving 'this rather confusing call around 8:30 a.m.'. They added, 'The man no longer knew where he had stopped, or when. The gentleman mentioned a break he had made near Orléans. We contacted our colleagues on site to have them check.'

Adding to the perplexing situation, the couple's 22-year-old daughter, who was a passenger in the car throughout, was asleep and unable to provide any details to the police regarding her mother's whereabouts. Despite extensive checks at numerous rest areas along the motorway, the missing woman remained elusive, leading officers to a growing suspicion that the forgetful husband might have acted deliberately.

Fortunately, this peculiar tale concluded happily. Utilising the assistance of a mobile network operator to track her phone, police successfully located the woman. She had remained at a motorway service station in Deux-Sèvres, some 300 kilometres from where her husband had first noticed her absence, patiently awaiting her family's return since 4:30 a.m.