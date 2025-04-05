Rev. Ntim Fordjour could be arrested for failure to present to NIB - Felix Kwakye

Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has cautioned that Assin South MP, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour will be arrested if he fails to honour an invitation from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) over allegations of suspicious flights in Ghana.

Kwakye Ofosu dismissed Fordjour’s claim that he was never invited, requesting for the presentation of his allegations.

If he says he was not invited, it is not true. The NIB has written to the Speaker and asked for his release for investigation. He will definitely go. If he doesn’t, they will arrest him, and when he does, he should present the stories he is telling.

He explained that the NIB’s invitation was sent through Fordjour’s leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who initially agreed to facilitate his colleague’s appearance but later claimed that Fordjour had made the comments in his capacity as a Ranking Member on Parliament’s Interior and Defence Committee.

Despite that, the NIB has officially requested the MP’s presence for investigations into his claims about two aircraft allegedly transporting drugs and money into the country.

This was after President John Mahama directed the NIB to work with Rev. Ntim Fordjour in order to properly investigate the matter after the allegations were made.

Kwakye Ofosu strongly criticised the Assin South MP for making what he described as unsubstantiated and juvenile claims. He also accused Fordjour of dragging Parliament into baseless political propaganda.

The last thing an MP should be doing is peddling such childish lies. They are not just lies; they are childish. How do you claim such things without providing a shred of evidence? If there was any evidence, he would have presented it before anyone invited him.