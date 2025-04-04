President Mahama sacks Prof. Kobina Annim, appoints new government statistician

President John Dramani Mahama has dismissed Professor Samuel Kobina Annim from his role as Government Statistician.

The decision was confirmed in a statement dated 4th April 2025, signed by the Minister in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

Professor Annim was appointed to the role in March 2019 under the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He will now be replaced by Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, who has been appointed by the President as Acting Government Statistician, pending consultations with the Council of State.

Profile of Dr Alhassan Iddrisu

Dr Alhassan Iddrisu is a seasoned economist and accomplished public sector leader with a distinguished career in Ghana’s Ministry of Finance.

He currently serves as Director of the Economic Strategy and Research Division, where he leads national efforts in macroeconomic analysis, forecasting, policy research, and coordination of real and external sector assessments.

He provides technical guidance for the preparation of the Ghana Macroeconomic Outlook Report and contributes to the National Budget and Economic Policy.

Dr Iddrisu also represents the Ministry on several governing boards, public councils, and inter-ministerial technical committees, where his expertise influences key policy decisions on economic governance and development strategy.

He has held multiple senior positions at the Director level, including as Director of the Economic Research and Forecasting Division (ERFD) from 2013 to 2019, where he supervised national macroeconomic modelling and long-term forecasting, and as Acting Director of the Real Sector Division between 2010 and 2013, where he led research and analysis on sectoral growth and productivity trends.