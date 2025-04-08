E/R: 2 volleyball players killed in tragic motorcycle crash with tipper truck

Two volleyball players have tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a limestone tipper truck along the Oterkporlu–Odumase stretch.

The victims, identified as 24-year-old Wisdom Gbli Horla, a final-year Computer Science student at the University of Ghana, and his cousin, Benedict Gbli, were both active players of the Blockbusters Volleyball Team based in Asesewa in the Eastern Region.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the two were en route to a volleyball match in Odumase but chose to ride a motorcycle rather than join the team bus that had been arranged for the entire squad.

The report states that the tragic incident occurred when the two, while attempting to overtake a pickup truck, veered off their lane at a section of the road near Ayemersu and collided head-on with an oncoming tipper truck.

The tipper truck, which was descending from the direction of the Odugblase limestone mines, was heavily loaded.

Sadly, the driver of the limestone-hauling truck, registered GS 521-23, was unable to avoid the collision due to the weight of the load and the curvy nature of the mountainous road. Both young men died instantly.

Personnel from the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Odumase Police Command quickly arrived at the scene to control traffic and conveyed the bodies to the morgue at St. Martin de Porres Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The Odumase Police Command has since launched an investigation into the fatal incident.

In a related development, another tragic accident occurred on Monday, 7th April 2025, at Patase in the Ashanti Region, claiming two lives and leaving the driver of a school bus in critical condition.