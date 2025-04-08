A/R: School bus crushes woman, plumber, to death at Patase

A tragic road accident occurred on Monday, April 7, 2025, at Patase in the Ashanti Region, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving the driver of a school bus in critical condition.

According to preliminary reports, a school bus with registration number GT 6661-17, belonging to Palmer International School, veered off the road and crashed into a kiosk.

The bus fatally struck an elderly woman and a plumber she had engaged to work in the kiosk. Eyewitnesses told Lawson FM/TV that the victims were seated inside the structure when the incident occurred.

MUST READ: Interior Minister orders IGP to transfer all police commanders from galamsey areas

Fortunately, no schoolchildren were on board the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the bus, whose identity remains undisclosed, sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. His condition is reported to be critical.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue, while police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

As of now, neither the Ghana Police Service nor Palmer International School has issued an official statement on the incident.

Call to action

This tragic event underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety measures involving school transport systems.

Drivers entrusted with the lives of schoolchildren must exercise the highest level of caution and responsibility while on the road.

Equally, school authorities must ensure that all school buses undergo regular maintenance and thorough mechanical inspections at certified fitting shops to guarantee their roadworthiness.

Furthermore, a comprehensive investigation must be conducted by law enforcement to ascertain the cause of the accident.