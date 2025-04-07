GPL: Benjamin Asare shines in return as Hearts of Oak defeat Medeama to enter top 4

Hearts of Oak secured a crucial 1-0 win against Medeama SC in their long-awaited return to the Accra Sports Stadium, with midfielder Raphael Amponsah delivering the decisive blow in the first half.

The victory provides much-needed relief for head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, whose side had gone four matches without a win prior to this encounter.

The game's defining moment came when Amponsah unleashed a powerful long-range strike that left the Medeama goalkeeper with no chance.

While Hearts took the lead early, they were forced to dig deep defensively to preserve their advantage.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, recently returned from international duty with the Black Stars, played a crucial role with several important saves to keep a clean sheet – the team's first since early March.

Despite controlling large periods of possession, Medeama struggled to convert their opportunities into goals.

The visitors registered 14 shots but only managed four on target, highlighting their wastefulness in front of goal.

The match grew increasingly tense in the second half, with both teams having a player sent off following separate incidents that disrupted the flow of the game.

For Hearts of Oak, this victory represents more than just three points. Coming off a midweek defeat to Nations FC, the team showed character and tactical discipline to see out the win.

The result moves Hearts back into the top four of the league table, keeping their continental ambitions alive.

Medeama, meanwhile, will be left to reflect on missed opportunities as they slip to seventh position.

What is next?