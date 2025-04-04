Pele and Gyan to lead 2025 CAF Schools Football Championship

African football icons Abedi Ayew "Pele" and Asamoah Gyan have been appointed as official ambassadors for the 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship, set to be held in Accra from 21st to 26th April.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the selection of the two Ghanaian legends, recognising their immense contributions to the sport and their continued commitment to nurturing young talent across the continent.

A celebration of football excellence

Abedi Pele, a three-time African Footballer of the Year and former Black Stars captain, is regarded as one of Africa’s greatest-ever playmakers.

His illustrious career includes winning the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and leading Ghana to the 1992 AFCON final.

At club level, he shone in Europe, most notably with Olympique Marseille, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 1993.

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances, remains one of Africa’s most prolific strikers.

The former Sunderland and Udinese forward captained the Black Stars to multiple World Cup appearances, becoming a global icon for his performances on football’s biggest stage.

A shared commitment to youth development

Both legends have long been advocates for grassroots football.

Abedi Pele founded Nania FC, a club dedicated to discovering and developing young talents, while Asamoah Gyan has championed youth empowerment through his Asamoah Gyan Foundation, which supports education and sports initiatives.

The 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship will bring together top school teams from across Africa, competing at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The event aims to promote talent identification, fair play, and educational values through sport.

