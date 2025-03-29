2 dead after school bus accident on Adukrom-Somanya highway

A school bus transporting 62 students, staff, and parents from Ben Kunadu SDA Basic School in Asante Akyem for an excursion to Akosombo has met with a gory accident.

The vehicle reportedly somersaulted while descending a hill on the Adukrom-Somanya highway in the Eastern Region. The incident resulted in serious casualties, leaving two people—a parent and a student—dead on the spot.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey who happened to be passing by, joined the emergency response team at the scene and quickly made calls for additional support.

The Minister immediately postponed her attendance at a scheduled function and facilitated the swift evacuation of all students to the hospital.

She aided the students and staff at the Somanya District Hospital, ensuring they receive medical care and providing emotional support to those traumatized by the tragic incident.