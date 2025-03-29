Akua Donkor goes home: Former politician gets laid to rest

Former Ghanaian politician and farmer, Akua Donkor has finally been laid to rest following her death on October 28, 2024.

She was buried at Ejuratia, in the Ashanti Region, as it had been earlier announced.

Donkor began her political journey as an assemblywoman for the Herman electoral area. She aimed for the presidency in the 2012 elections as an independent candidate but was disqualified by the Electoral Commission for not meeting the necessary requirements. Undeterred, she supported Paa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People's Party that year. ​

In 2016, Donkor's party contested again, but this time, the Electoral Commission disqualified her and 12 other candidates from the December elections due to errors in their nomination forms. She accepted the commission's findings and encouraged her supporters to remain hopeful for the 2020 elections. ​

In the 2020 elections, Donkor was one of three female presidential candidates cleared to run, ultimately placing fifth out of twelve candidates. She successfully filed her nomination for the 2024 elections and was assigned the third spot on the ballot.

Donkor's campaign promises included implementing free education from primary to secondary levels, eliminating import taxes to boost trade, and establishing a free zone at the Tema Port to attract businesses. She believed these initiatives could be funded through Ghana's natural resources, such as gold, cocoa, shea butter, and salt. Additionally, she advocated for refining Ghana's crude oil domestically and cited Muammar Gaddafi as her political inspiration, aspiring for Ghana to achieve similar progress as Libya.