I was mistreated at Jubilee House - Former Staff under Akufo-Addo's tenure

Nana Odeneho Oppong, former Transport and Logistics Director at Jubilee House, has spoken out about what he describes as mistreatment during the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Despite being a staunch supporter of Akufo-Addo’s campaign, Nana Oppong claims he faced unfair treatment while serving at Jubilee House, a situation the president did nothing to intervene on his behalf.
He accused the former Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, accusing her of deliberately making his tenure unbearable. According to him, he was suspended based on baseless accusations fuelled by personal grudges.
Nana Oppong didn’t hold back in criticising Akufo-Addo, calling him ungrateful for failing to stand by him when he needed support the most, despite his loyalty and sacrifices during the campaign.
…the kind of maltreatment that the Chief of Staff made me go through, if I say it, I will cry…It is very sad. I was removed from the office that had been assigned to me by the Chief of Staff and Kan Dapaah. Despite everything that was happening, I realized that if you follow Akufo-Addo, he cannot defend you in times of trouble. When I decided to support him, I was warned, but I didn’t listen. After wasting all my money and resources to support him…do you believe that if I were Ken Ofori-Atta, this is the kind of treatment I would have received?
According to Nana Oppong, he’s not the only one who feels this way. He claimed that many others within the government have also suffered similar treatment but choose to remain silent.
He recalled an incident where the Chief of Staff accused him of plotting to remove Albert Kan-Dapaah as National Security Minister in favour of Bryan Acheampong, sparking a heated confrontation.
I was in the office when the Chief of Staff called me and told me that Kan-Dapaah had accused me of trying to remove him as National Security Minister and replace him with Bryan Acheampong. We had a series of arguments, and it ended there.