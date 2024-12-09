Basintale dares Bryan Acheampong as tension mounts at Accra EC collation centre

Hundreds of supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have gathered at the Greater Accra Regional Collation Centre of the Electoral Commission (EC), demanding the immediate declaration of their candidates in the Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, and Dome-Kwabenya constituencies.

The tense situation has seen supporters threatening to force their way into the centre to pressure the EC into announcing the results alleging a plot to rig the election. Some supporters were heard chanting, “No Ewurabena, no peace,” while others were involved in near scuffles with police officers who are working to maintain calm.

In Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn of the NDC claims to have won against the NPP’s Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh.

In Okaikwei Central, both parliamentary candidates—the incumbent MP Patrick Yaw Boamah of the NPP and the NDC’s Abdulai Abu Baba Abubakar Sadiq—have claimed victory.

In Dome-Kwabenya, the NDC’s Elikplim Akrugu has reportedly been declared the MP-elect. However, the result is being contested by the NPP’s Mike Oquaye Jnr.

Some national executives of the NDC, including Dr Peter Otokunor, Malik Basintale, and George Opare Addo (also known as Pablo), have arrived at the collation centre to monitor the situation.

Speaking to the media, NDC Deputy National Communications Officer Malik Basintale asserted that the party had won 185 seats in the parliamentary election.

Basintale also issued a challenge to the Minister of Agriculture and incumbent MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, daring him to “come for power, if he can,” in response to Acheampong’s earlier statement that the NPP would not “hand over power” to the opposition NDC.

The situation unfolds amid the heightened tensions nationwide, with police confirming the arrest of 89 suspects in connection with various offences, 40 of whom are directly linked to acts of vandalism, looting, and destruction.