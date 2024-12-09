Chaos at Electoral Commission Office as NDC executives, supporters demand declaration of election results

A wave of tension swept through the Electoral Commission’s (EC) Greater Accra Regional office as National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives and supporters gathered in large numbers on Monday, demanding the official declaration of John Dramani Mahama as the winner of the 2024 presidential elections.

The protesters also called for the release of results from certain contentious constituencies, including Dome Kwabenya and Ablekuma North, which remain undeclared due to disputes over ballots and pink sheets.

The chaotic scenes prompted a heavy police presence to maintain order and ensure the safety of EC staff and property, as more supporters continue to mass at the EC’s regional headquarters.

The former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is widely regarded as the president-elect after his main opponent, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), conceded defeat on Sunday, 8 December. However, the absence of official confirmation from the EC and unresolved disputes in some constituencies have heightened political tensions in Accra.

Protesters insist the delays are unjustifiable and accuse the EC of creating unnecessary uncertainty. In response, security forces have cordoned off the premises, urging calm as the commission continues its work.