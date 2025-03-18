IT wizards at Jubilee House restore Mahama’s hacked X account

Highly skilled IT professionals at the Jubilee House have successfully restored former President John Dramani Mahama’s official X (formerly Twitter) account after it was compromised.

The restoration was confirmed in a post on the platform, where Mahama expressed gratitude for the efforts of his team and the X support team.

In his post, Mahama stated:

My team has restored my account, working with the X support team. Thank you for your enquiries and offers to assist.

Background of the story

The Cyber Security Authority had earlier confirmed that Mahama’s verified X account was hacked by unknown individuals.

The breach raised significant concerns among Ghanaians when the compromised account began posting unauthorised content promoting a cryptocurrency called "Solana Africa."

The unauthorised tweets, which have since been deleted, made misleading claims about Solana’s role in Africa’s financial sector.

One post described the platform as the fastest and most cost-effective way to make payments across the continent. Another tweet on March 17 stated:

Exciting announcement coming today: Solana will be the backbone of Africa's fintech and payment systems—FREE, transparent, and lightning-fast. Introducing the Solana Crypto Fund—and yes, an official African #memecoin too!

The posts quickly garnered attention, with many questioning whether Mahama had endorsed the cryptocurrency.

However, cybersecurity experts and government officials promptly clarified that the tweets were unauthorised, emphasising the need for heightened vigilance in securing digital platforms.

This incident underscores the growing challenges of cybersecurity and the importance of safeguarding official communication channels against unauthorised access.