Central Region: Well digger dies after drowning in a 50-foot pit [video]

A devastating incident has occurred in Ajumaku Enya Abaasa, located in the Central Region of Ghana, where a 40-year-old well digger tragically lost his life after drowning in a 50-foot pit.

The deceased, identified as Yaw Abeka, was reportedly engaged in repairing the well when the unfortunate incident took place.

According to preliminary police investigations, Mr. Abeka, a native of Agona Esaaba in the Agona East District, had relocated to Ajumaku to carry out the well repair work.

The tragic event unfolded on Monday, March 17, 2025, under circumstances that are still under investigation.

Upon learning of the incident, local residents and fire service personnel swiftly responded to the scene in an effort to rescue Mr. Abeka.

Despite their prompt intervention, he was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

The Fire Service team worked diligently to retrieve his body from the deep well, while the police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.

This heartbreaking event has left the community in mourning, as they grapple with the loss of a hardworking individual.

Precautionary measures for well diggers and the community

The tragic incident has left the community in a state of shock and fear, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with well digging and repair work.

To prevent such heartbreaking occurrences in the future, it is imperative that well diggers and those involved in similar activities take necessary precautions.

First and foremost, well diggers must ensure that only properly trained and experienced individuals are engaged in such high-risk tasks.

Repairs and maintenance of wells should not rely solely on manual labor, as this poses significant risks to human life.

Instead, appropriate machinery and equipment should be utilized to minimize the need for direct human involvement in hazardous situations.

Additionally, there is an urgent need for community-wide education on the dangers of well digging and repair work.

Awareness campaigns should be conducted to inform individuals about the risks involved and the importance of adhering to safety protocols.