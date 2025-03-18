Northern Region Violence: 3 killed in fatal clash over land dispute

A land dispute in the Nanumba South Municipality of the Northern Region has escalated into violence, resulting in the tragic loss of at least three lives.

The conflict, which erupted between the communities of Namani and Kumani, followed a court ruling on the ownership of a contentious piece of land in the Namani area, as per Joynews.

The land has been a longstanding source of dispute, with residents of Kumani crossing a stream to cultivate it, leading to prolonged tensions and eventual legal action.

The Wulensi District Court recently ruled in favour of the Namani community, a decision that triggered an immediate and violent reaction.

When Namani residents attempted to assert their rights by accessing the land, they were met with fierce resistance, culminating in deadly clashes.

The situation has now evolved into a clan-based conflict, pitting the Kanyotiib clan of Namani against the Sanbultib clan of Kumani.

There are growing concerns among residents about potential reprisal attacks, which could lead to further casualties.

In response to the escalating violence, law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the area, with military reinforcements called in to bolster efforts to restore order.

Additionally, members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) are en route to the region to assist in de-escalating tensions and preventing further outbreaks of violence.

What must be done

To address the root causes of the conflict and ensure long-term peace, it is imperative for the government, in collaboration with traditional leaders and local authorities, to engage both communities in constructive dialogue.

Furthermore, adequate security measures must be implemented to maintain law and order, thereby preventing additional loss of life.