CRC to livestream stakeholders engagements for transparency and participation

The Constitutional Review Committee has announced that it will livestream its upcoming stakeholder engagements as part of its commitment to ensuring transparency and broad public involvement in the constitutional review process.

These sessions, designed to gather input and perspectives on key thematic areas for reform, are scheduled to take place from March 18 to April 5, 2025.

Each session will commence at 10:00 AM daily and will focus on specific topics central to the review process.

Breakdown

Lands and Natural Resources (March 18-19)

Decentralisation, Local Government & Chieftaincy (March 20-21)

Public Services & State Enterprises (March 24)

Advisory Councils (Council of State, Police Service Council, Armed Forces Council) (March 25)

Independent Constitutional Bodies/Offices (March 26)

Directive Principles of State Policy & Socio-Economic Rights (March 27)

Political Parties (March 28)

Political Branches (Executive & Legislature) (March 31-April 1)

The Judiciary (April 2-3)

Miscellaneous Topics (Discretionary Power, Dual Citizenship, etc.) (April 4-5)

The public is encouraged to participate by watching the live streams on the Committee’s official social media platforms (@CRCGH25 on YouTube and Facebook).

Additionally, the Committee continues to invite submissions from the public, which can be sent via email to submissions@constitutionreviewgh.org, submitted online through the official website www.constitutionreviewgh.org, or delivered in person to the CRC Secretariat at the Office of the President Annex in Ridge-Accra.

Rainer Akumperigya, PhD, Secretary of the Constitution Review Committee, emphasised that these efforts aim to foster inclusive participation and ensure that diverse perspectives shape the constitutional reforms.