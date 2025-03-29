EC reschedules Nkoranza North and South District level elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that the Nkoranza North and Nkoranza South District Level Elections and By-Elections has been postponed to accommodate the upcoming Eid holidays.
The Commission wishes to inform the general public that, in view of the declaration of Tuesday, 1st April 2025, as a public holiday by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, the date for the Nkoranza North and Nkoranza South District Level Elections and By-Elections for other vacant electoral areas has been rescheduled to Monday, 7th April 2025, to Thursday, 10th April 2025.
Meanwhile, the times and venues for the nomination will remain unchanged.
The time and venues for the receipt of the nominations remain the same. We urge the general public to take note accordingly.
The change in the election dates is in line with President Mahama’s decision to set Monday, March 31 to Tuesday, April 1 as holidays to celebrate the Islamic festival, Eid-ul-Fitr.