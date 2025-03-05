Akua Donkor’s daughter accuses family of squandering GHC100K funeral donation

The biological daughter of the late Maame Akua Donkor has voiced her frustration over the shocking manner in which her family allegedly mishandled financial donations meant for her mother’s funeral.

In an interview with Captain Smart, she expressed deep disappointment upon discovering that funds intended to support the funeral arrangements were diverted without her knowledge.

Recounting her ordeal, she explained that at the time of her mother’s passing, she was in Kumasi, actively preparing for the one-week memorial service. Amidst the arrangements, she received a call from her cousin, who informed her that the family needed money to organise the event.

Trusting that everything was being handled transparently, she took the request seriously and began making arrangements to raise the necessary funds. However, to her shock, she later discovered that a substantial donation of GHC100,000 had already been made to support the family. What hurt her the most was that this information had been deliberately hidden from her, making it seem as though the family was in financial distress and needed her assistance.

Determined to uncover the truth, she called her cousin back to inquire about the donation. To her surprise, he confirmed that the money had indeed been received but claimed it had been used to renovate the family house. According to him, the family saw the donation as an opportunity to repair broken structures and improve the house rather than focus solely on funeral expenses.