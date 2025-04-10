Has Pres. Mahama already failed the galamsey fight? Here's what the NDC promised

The threat of illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, remains one of Ghana’s most pressing environmental and socio-economic challenges.

The practice continues to endanger forests, cocoa farms, and water bodies, posing a grave risk to current and future generations.

Disappointment with the NPP’s Fight against Galamsey

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo had committed to taking a firm stance against galamsey, even stating he would put his presidency on the line.

However, his initiatives, including Operation Vanguard and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), failed to yield the expected results, leaving many Ghanaians disappointed.

By the end of his tenure, citizens, including religious bodies and civil society organisations, called for a state of emergency.

Key demands included the revocation of Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462, a ban on community mining, and the prosecution of perpetrators.

The NPP government was widely criticised as the worst in the fight against illegal mining, which led to a surge of hope when President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were elected.

Many Ghanaians hoped the new government would take a more decisive approach.

Controversial Decisions under the New Administration

However, within three months of the new administration, doubts have already emerged about its commitment to fighting galamsey.

Despite assurances from Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, that seven out of nine forest reserves previously overrun by illegal miners had been successfully reclaimed, public scepticism remains.

Moreover, the government's decision to amend, rather than repeal, L.I. 2462 has disappointed many, as this was a central promise during the campaign.

Another controversial decision came from the Minister of the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who revealed that the government had chosen to deport, rather than prosecute, foreign nationals arrested for illegal mining. This policy shift has sparked significant debate.

However, the fight against galamsey is far from straightforward, as evidenced by a violent attack on the Forestry Commission’s Rapid Response Team by armed illegal miners in the Offin Shelterbelt Forest Reserve, which underscores the need for genuine government commitment to tackling the issue.

What the NDC Promised: A Recap of Key Proposals

Campaign Trail Promises

On the campaign trail, President Mahama made several key promises to address galamsey.

One of the most significant was his commitment to repeal L.I. 2462, which he argued had exacerbated illegal mining in forest reserves.

He also pledged to provide alternative livelihoods for those involved in galamsey, including introducing a cooperative mining scheme to support small-scale mining and tackle illegal activities.

The 120-Day Promise

In his 120-day social contract, President Mahama outlined the following goals: Ban illegal mining:

A commitment to ban both illegal and new mining activities in forest reserves.

Environmental Initiatives:

Roll out the ‘Tree for Life’ and ‘Blue Water Initiative’, aimed at healing and sustainably managing degraded environments and water bodies caused by illegal mining.

On 17 March 2025, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources launched the first batch of 460 Blue Water Guards to monitor and protect Ghana’s water bodies around the clock. While the initiative has faced some criticism from the public, the Minister has expressed confidence in its potential.

NDC’s 2024 Manifesto: Key Environmental and Mining Policies

The NDC's 2024 Resetting Ghana Manifesto includes several promises related to tackling illegal mining:

Cocoa Sector:

A pledge to wage a war against the use of cocoa farms for illegal mining and to reclaim degraded cocoa lands.

Environmental Protection – ‘Restore Ghana Initiative’: A comprehensive land and water-based rehabilitation programme to address the damage caused by galamsey. Reclaiming impacted land for agricultural use and providing boreholes in areas lacking potable water, especially in galamsey-prone regions.

Mining Regulations:

The NDC also promised to ensure that mining operations are not conducted in unapproved areas such as water bodies and to enforce the rehabilitation of impacted areas by concession holders.

Has President Mahama Already Failed the Fight Against Galamsey?

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to combating all forms of illegal mining.

He has described the environmental damage caused by these activities as environmental terrorism, highlighting the devastating impact on water bodies and the broader environment.

However, while these bold statements are encouraging, they must be matched by effective, sustained actions. As public pressure continues to mount, the question remains: Has President Mahama already failed the fight against galamsey?