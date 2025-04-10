Police apprehend man seen in viral video attacking victim with cutlass

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect involved in the brutal assault of a young man with a cutlass, as captured in a viral video that sparked outrage on social media.

In the disturbing footage, a man who was believed to be a truck driver is seen brandishing a machete and aggressively swinging it at another man, who is suspected to be homeless.

The assault, which took place in broad daylight, was witnessed by several bystanders. Despite repeated pleas from onlookers urging the assailant to stop, the driver continued his violent attack, verbally abusing the victim throughout the ordeal.

The victim, who was reportedly living in a cage attached to the fuel tanker, was eventually pulled out by concerned citizens attempting to protect him from further harm.

The video drew significant attention online, with many netizens expressing shock and outrage over the driver’s behaviour.

Social media users tagged the Ghana Police Service's official X (formerly Twitter) account multiple times to alert authorities to the situation and demand justice.

In response, the police issued a statement on Thursday, 10th April 2025, confirming the arrest of the suspect. Identified as Dawuda Sumaila, he is said to be the driver's mate of the fuel tanker. The statement read:

The Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation, on 9th April 2025, arrested a suspect seen in a viral video physically assaulting a young man with a machete by a fuel tanker.