Fuel tank driver attacks man sleeping in tank cage with machete (Video)

A fuel tank driver has been sighted attacking a man with a machete for sleeping in his truck's tank cage.
In a video on social media, the truck driver was holding the machete and aggressively flunging it towards the man, suspected to be homeless.
Despite pleas from onlookers to stop being violent towards the man, the truck driver kept on attacking, further hurling insults at him.
Eventually, the man residing in the truck’s tank cage was pulled out in an effort to save him from the tank driver’s rage. No update or investigation on the situation has been provided.
Meanwhile, netizens are reacting with concerns over the truck’s driver violent behaviour. The Ghana Police Service's X account was tagged multiple times in order to get attention on the situation. Updates on the event are yet to be released.
What charges could the truck driver face if arrested?
While it is not known whether the victim in this case sustained injury, the truck driver could face charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (the machete) if arrested. Should the truck driver be proven guilty, he would be sentenced for a duration of 2 to 5 years, otherwise a fine charge with a large sum of money.