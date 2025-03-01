Decomposing body of young woman found in septic tank at Sunyani Magazine

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have retrieved the decomposing body of a young woman from a septic tank at Sunyani Magazine, following a chilling discovery linked to a suspected murder.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim is believed to have been killed by her boyfriend approximately three weeks ago. Reports suggest that after committing the heinous act, the suspect attempted to conceal the crime by dumping her body in the septic tank, allowing it to decompose unnoticed.

A team of firefighters successfully retrieved the badly decomposed body, which has since been taken into police custody for further examination, including an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and is assisting the police with investigations.

This tragic incident has raised serious concerns over the rising cases of domestic violence in Ghana.