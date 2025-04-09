4 severely injured, about 10 cars damaged in tragic crash at Nkrumah Circle (video)

At least four individuals have sustained severe injuries following a serious accident at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, 9 April, involved a speeding KIA pickup truck and three other vehicles.

According to eyewitnesses, the pickup truck, loaded with cement blocks and bearing the registration number GX-3456-21, was descending the overhead ramp from Awudome when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The truck veered off course and crashed into several cars along the busy stretch, leaving more than ten vehicles severely damaged.

One eyewitness described the scene:

We saw the truck coming down, and we all had to run for our lives. I saw a woman and her child severely injured.

The collision caused a chaotic scene, with multiple passengers trapped inside their vehicles. Emergency responders arrived promptly and worked tirelessly to rescue the victims. The four critically injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

The crash brought traffic in the area to a complete standstill for over an hour. Both the police and emergency services worked hard to clear the wreckage and restore order on the busy stretch of road. Despite their efforts, traffic remained heavy for some time.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the cause of the crash, but investigations are expected to commence soon.

There is also a search underway for the driver, who allegedly fled the scene following the incident.