Tragic bus crash at Aseseeso claims two lives, injures several students

Two individuals have reportedly lost their lives, and others sustained injuries in a bus crash at Aseseeso. Aseseeso is located between Adukrom and Somanya.

The victims are believed to be from Ben Kunadu SDA Basic School in the Asante Akyem Municipality of the Ashanti Region. The accident occurred when the bus, registered as GV 83-22 and belonging to Collins Senior High School in Asante Agogo, lost control while descending the Aseseeso hill. Reports indicate that the vehicle flipped multiple times before landing on its side.

The students among them were on their way to Akosombo for an excursion when the tragic incident took place. Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Awatey, who happened to be in the area, assisted in the rescue efforts and helped transport some of the injured students to the Yilo Krobo Municipal Hospital in Somanya.

A hospital official confirmed that two severely injured individuals had been referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital for advanced medical attention.

Unfortunately, a 65-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.