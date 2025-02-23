25 injured in highway crash after reckless U-turn at Gomoa Mprumen

At least 13 passengers sustained serious injuries, while 11 others suffered minor wounds, following a collision between a Sprinter Benz bus (GW 8172-22) and a Nissan pickup (GN 3611-24) at Gomoa Mprumen Junction on the Winneba-Mankesim Highway in the Central Region.

All 25 injured passengers are reportedly currently receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and Apam St Luke Catholic Hospital after the crash.

Speaking to Adom News, Apam District Fire Service Commander, DO2 Anthony Kwesi Rhule, revealed that the Sprinter Benz bus was travelling from Accra to Cape Coast, while the Nissan pickup was heading in the opposite direction.

The accident occurred when the pickup driver attempted an illegal U-turn at Gomoa Mprumen Junction. According to DO2 Rhule, the Sprinter driver, who was speeding, failed to control the vehicle upon noticing the pickup’s wrongful manoeuvre, leading to the crash.

The Fire Service Commander confirmed that all 25 passengers fortunately survived, despite the severity of the crash.

He cautioned drivers on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway against reckless speeding and dangerous overtaking, which frequently lead to accidents.